Ananya Panday leaves all feelin' the heat in her beige co-ord set; Suhana Khan & Shanaya Kapoor REACT

Ananya Panday is taking the style quotient several notches higher with her latest photos on social media. The young actress might be only a few movies old in showbiz, yet, she is one of the most popular celebs among the newbies in B’Town. Ever since her debut in 2019 with Student of The Year, she has managed to stay in the limelight. She maintains an active presence on Instagram, where she posts pictures and videos every now and then. Keeping up with this trajectory, earlier today, Ananya left the temperatures soaring with her new photos on the ‘gram. Check them out below.

In the slew of photos shared by Ananya, she can be seen putting her best fashion foot forward in a stylish coordinated set. The Gehraiyaan actress was seen donning a beige bralette atop a white lacy one. She teamed it up with a pair of wide-legged trousers in the same hue. Keeping the uniformity of her look constant, she wore a pair of chic beige sneakers too. Her sleek, shoulder-length hair was kept open and she sported a flawless makeup look too. She also had a pair of gold hoop earrings and two dainty necklaces to elevate her look. Ananya wore a bright red lip and a pair of suave black cat-eye shades to complete the look. She struck several poses for the pictures.

Sharing the photos, Ananya captioned the post in Gujrati as she wrote, ‘bau garmi che (sun emoji) (fire emoji),” meaning “It’s too hot.”

Take a look:

Suhana Khan & Shanaya Kapoor REACT to Ananya Panday’s post:

As soon as Ananya shared the post, it was flooded with likes and comments from fans, friends, and loved ones. Her BFF Suhana Khan could not help but admire her as she wrote, “Amazing.” While Shanaya Kapoor’s comment read, “Wow.” Sanya Malhotra, Maheep Kapoor, and Ananya’s mother Bhavana Pandey reacted to her post too.

Ananya Panday’s upcoming films

Ananya was last seen in Shakun Batra’s Gehraiyaan where she featured alongside Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa. She now has the much-anticipated Puri Jagannadh film Liger. She will be seen opposite Vijay Deverakonda, who will mark his Bollywood debut with the pan-India film. Ananya also has Kho Gaye Hum Kahan in the pipeline with Siddhant and Adarsh Gourav.

