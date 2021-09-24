Ananya Panday leaves Ishaan Khatter in tears just like her as she poses with her pawfect friend; PHOTO

Actress Ananya Panday always manages to grab the attention of her fans via her social media posts and their quirky captions. However, on Friday, the Khaali Peeli star evoked a reaction of 'happy tears' from everyone on her feed as she dropped an adorable photo with a new furry friend. Ananya dropped a behind-the-scenes photo from a shoot where she was seen cuddling with a cute golden furry puppy. As she held the pup, Ananya expressed that she always ends up crying on seeing cute puppies and asked her fans if they do the same.

Sharing the photo with the puppy, Ananya wrote, "is it normal to cry when you look at a puppy or is it just me hope you’re paw struck with what we shot - I sure was stay tuneeeed." In the photo, Ananya is seen clad in a black strapless tee with her hair left open and perfectly dewy makeup for the day. The actress looked lovely in the photo as she posed with the pup. Soon, Ishaan Khatter dropped a comment with a tears emoticon in it. Ayushmann Khurrana wrote, "So cute." Maheep Kapoor wrote, "Awww!"

Fans too were left in awe of Ananya's click with the little furry friend. Many commented and showered love on the two. A fan wrote, "Cutie." Another wrote, "You are so stunning babe." Another wrote, "Very nice shot."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya recently announced a new film with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. It is titled Kho Gaye Hum Kahan and is helmed by Arjun Varain Singh. It is backed by Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby films. Besides this, Ananya also will be seen in Liger with Vijay Deverakonda. She also has and Siddhant starrer with director Shakun Batra.

