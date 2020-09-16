  1. Home
Ananya Panday leaves Ishaan Khatter's shoulders 'Tehas Nehas' as he shares fun BTS pic from Khaali Peeli sets

Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday share fabulous chemistry and their latest BTS picture from the sets of Khaali Peeli proves it. Check it out below.
43824 reads Mumbai Updated: September 16, 2020 05:38 pm
News,Ananya Panday,Ishaan Khatter,Khaali PeeliAnanya Panday leaves Ishaan Khatter's shoulders 'Tehas Nehas' as he shares fun BTS pic from Khaali Peeli sets.
Ishaan Khatter, who will next be seen alongside Ananya Panday in Khaali Peeli, has shared a fun BTS picture from the latest song titled ‘Tehas Nehas’. The makers of the film had dropped the breezy new song yesterday. The song ‘Tehas Nehas’ has been composed by the music-composer duo Vishal-Shekhar and sung by Shekhar and Prakriti Kakar. Ishaan and Ananya’s sizzling chemistry, impressive dance moves and the song's quirky lyrics will keep you hooked throughout the song.

The two share a fabulous chemistry in real life too and it is pretty much evident from their latest pictures and funny social media banter. Now, in the latest picture, Ananya Panday can be seen giving a shoulder massage to her co-star Ishaan, while both of them make funny faces. In the caption, Ishaan wrote, “Mere kandhon ko #tehasnehas kar diya tu ne @ananyapanday. On our 24 hour shift to finish the song.”

Have a look at Ishaan Khatter's fun BTS shot with Ananya here:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Mere kandhon ko #tehasnehas kar diya tu ne @ananyapanday On our 24 hour shift to finish the song Link in bio

A post shared by Ishaan (@ishaankhatter) on

The new peppy track ‘Tehas Nehas’ has been loved by their fans but also has faced some criticism since its release. Earlier, the makers had faced backlash for their song 'Beyonce Sharma Jayegi' which released on September 7, 2020. Later, they decided to change the spelling of the iconic singer to avoid legal trouble and switched it up to ‘Beyonse Sharma Jayegi’. However, netizens couldn't help but notice the song's racist lyrics that remained unchanged. 

Directed by Maqbool Khan, Khaali Peeli is produced by Himanshu Kishan Mehra, Ali Abbas Zafar, and Zee Studios. It is slated to hit the streaming platform Zee Plex on October 2, 2020. 

Credits :Pinkvilla

Anonymous 41 minutes ago

Make it a flop and boycott ! After she will know what is the meaning of struggling!

Anonymous 44 minutes ago

Puke.

Anonymous 58 minutes ago

Disgusting.

Anonymous 58 minutes ago

Yuck

Anonymous 58 minutes ago

ANANYA SUCKS.

Anonymous 59 minutes ago

These 2 have no talent and no looks yet they are getting film after film. This girl is pathetic. Just like plastic madam Jahnvi.

