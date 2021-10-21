Ananya Panday reaches NCB office for questioning amid Aryan Khan's drug case; PICS

Updated on Oct 22, 2021 02:27 AM IST  |  45.7K
   
News,Ananya Panday,NCB
Ananya Panday reaches NCB office for questioning amid Aryan Khan's drug case; PICS

Amid Aryan Khan's drugs case probe, Ananya Panday was summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau on Thursday. The actress was spotted leaving her house after getting summoned. Ananya's summoning came soon after NCB officials conducted a raid at her residence on Thursday afternoon. 

The actress was snapped sitting in her car as it left her residence amid heavy media presence. As per reports, Ananya's phone and laptop has also been seized. 

Earlier, her father and actor Chunky Panday was seen arriving at their residence. Ananya's name seems to have surfaced in Aryan Khan's WhatsApp chats. The NCB on Wednesday had stated that that it found a 'drug related WhatsApp chat' between Aryan Khan and a debut actress. However, at the time, the NCB had not revealed the name or confirmed who the actress was. The chats were also submitted in court. 

Soon after a raid was conducted at Ananya Panday's home, the actress was summoned by the NCB for questioning. 

Here's Ananya Panday leaving for NCB office: 

ananya_panday_ncb_office_.jpeg

ananya-panday-ncb-photos-nline_1.jpg

ananya-panday-ncb-photos-nline_2.jpg

ananya-panday-ncb-photos-nline_3.jpg

chunky-panday-ncb-inline-1_1_1.jpg
chunky-panday-ncb-inline-1_2.jpg

Apart from conducting a raid at Ananya Panday's home, a team of NCB officials also reached Shah Rukh Khan's home Mannat in Mumbai's suburbs. However, there's no clarity on whether the team was allowed inside the superstar's residence. Visuals of the team leaving Mannat surfaced shortly after. 

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat visited by NCB officers after he meets Aryan Khan; PHOTOS

Credits: Pinkvilla/Viral Bhayani


Comments
Anonymous : LMAO do these people have a huge stock of fairy dress like white outfits for occasions like this
REPLY 2 8 hours ago
Anonymous : Hahaha all druggies are paying for their sins. Suffer in jail now forever.
REPLY 2 8 hours ago
Anonymous : Wow, one after another, things are coming out, just nail everyone, this new generation needs a good lesson, have some goal in life, say no to drugs,
REPLY 2 11 hours ago
Anonymous : I hate this bandariya. Time to retire.
REPLY 2 12 hours ago
Anonymous : Yeh bikni aur shorts walki kurti mein
REPLY 2 12 hours ago
Anonymous : Brat kid , no trying to look innocent. Parents didn’t get caught kids did. Suffer the wrong doings
REPLY 2 9 hours ago
Anonymous : Ab Maldives ki yaad ayegi.
REPLY 1 12 hours ago
Anonymous : Whos this below average man?
REPLY 2 12 hours ago
Anonymous : San dawood gang ke Beto hai
REPLY 0 13 hours ago
Anonymous : DRUG TEST PLS
REPLY 2 13 hours ago
Anonymous : GUILTY
REPLY 1 13 hours ago
Anonymous : Chasmeesh trying to look innocent
REPLY 2 13 hours ago
Anonymous : Trashy
REPLY 1 13 hours ago
Anonymous : Ananya lpoks like bhainji. As if NCB never see her flaunting in bikini, bum shorts and lingerie
REPLY 3 13 hours ago

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All