Ananya Panday reaches NCB office for questioning amid Aryan Khan's drug case; PICS

Amid Aryan Khan's drugs case probe, Ananya Panday was summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau on Thursday. The actress was spotted leaving her house after getting summoned. Ananya's summoning came soon after NCB officials conducted a raid at her residence on Thursday afternoon.

The actress was snapped sitting in her car as it left her residence amid heavy media presence. As per reports, Ananya's phone and laptop has also been seized.

Earlier, her father and actor Chunky Panday was seen arriving at their residence. Ananya's name seems to have surfaced in Aryan Khan's WhatsApp chats. The NCB on Wednesday had stated that that it found a 'drug related WhatsApp chat' between Aryan Khan and a debut actress. However, at the time, the NCB had not revealed the name or confirmed who the actress was. The chats were also submitted in court.

Soon after a raid was conducted at Ananya Panday's home, the actress was summoned by the NCB for questioning.