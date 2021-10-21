Ananya Panday reaches NCB office for questioning amid Aryan Khan's drug case; PICS
The actress was snapped sitting in her car as it left her residence amid heavy media presence. As per reports, Ananya's phone and laptop has also been seized.
Earlier, her father and actor Chunky Panday was seen arriving at their residence. Ananya's name seems to have surfaced in Aryan Khan's WhatsApp chats. The NCB on Wednesday had stated that that it found a 'drug related WhatsApp chat' between Aryan Khan and a debut actress. However, at the time, the NCB had not revealed the name or confirmed who the actress was. The chats were also submitted in court.
Soon after a raid was conducted at Ananya Panday's home, the actress was summoned by the NCB for questioning.
Here's Ananya Panday leaving for NCB office:
Apart from conducting a raid at Ananya Panday's home, a team of NCB officials also reached Shah Rukh Khan's home Mannat in Mumbai's suburbs. However, there's no clarity on whether the team was allowed inside the superstar's residence. Visuals of the team leaving Mannat surfaced shortly after.
ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat visited by NCB officers after he meets Aryan Khan; PHOTOS