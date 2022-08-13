Ananya Panday lives her 'DDLJ Moment' as she poses in green field in Chandigarh; See PICS

Ananya Panday is one of the most popular actors in the tinsel town of Bollywood. Although only a few films old, Ananya has successfully made her space in the big and glamorous world of showbiz. She made her debut in the 2019 film Student of the Year 2 and ever since then, the young actress has been constantly in the limelight. Apart from showcasing her potential in films, Ananya also keeps her fans and followers engaged and entertained on social media.

Speaking of which, she took to her Instagram space and shared a slew of new photos. Ananya lived her DDLJ moment as she posed in the green field in Chandigarh as she went the city to promote her upcoming film Liger co-starring Vijay Deverakonda. While sharing the post, she wrote, "pyaar hota hai deewana sanam #DDLJmoment". As soon as she posted the photos, her fans dropped sweet comments. They also dropped red heart emoticons in the comment section.

Check Ananya's post here:

Talking about Liger, Vijay Deverakonda will play an MMA artist with a stammering issue in his next and Ananya Panday will play his love interest. Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, Ali, Makarand Deshpande, and Getup Srinu will also essay key roles in the film, along with Mike Tyson in a special role. Liger is a pan-India film and will hit theaters on August 25.

Apart from Liger, Ananya will be next seen in Zoya Akhtar's Kho Gaye Hum Kahan co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday looks bewitching in a black mini dress as she shares new monochrome PICS