Ananya Panday is living 'life in technicolour' and her new mystical post is proof; WATCH

Tuesday seems to have kicked off on a nostalgic note for Khaali Peeli actress Ananya Panday and her recent Instagram post proved the same. A while back, Ananya along with her mother had jetted off to New York city from Mumbai and now, weeks later, Ananya has dropped an interesting clip from one of the places she may have paid a visit to while spending time there. The SOTY 2 star seemed to be smitten by the magic of the 'Art Centre' in NYC as she shared a video to take us inside the magical experience.

Taking to her Instagram reels, Ananya shared a clip in which she is seen clad in casuals while sitting on the floor and enjoying the magical art creations around her. From sitting on the floor to posing in front of the lights and art work, Ananya can be seen immersing herself in complete artwork around her. As she enjoyed the mystical lights around her, Ananya seemed to be smitten. Sharing the interesting video from her trip, Ananya wrote, "life in technicolour."

Meanwhile, lately, Ananya has been in the news due to the sad demise of her grandmother Snehlata Pandey. She even shared throwback photos with an emotional note on social media to pay a tribute to her grandmother. The actress shared how she learnt so much about life and work from her dadi as she bid adieu to her.

On the work front, Ananya will be seen next in Vijay Deverakonda starrer Liger. The film is helmed by Puri Jagannadh and produced by . Besides this, Ananya also has Shakun Batra's untitled film also starring and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

