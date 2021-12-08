Ananya Panday is looking like a 'cherry on the cake’ in this red ruffle dress; See pics
In the pictures, the actress is seen wearing a red ruffle dress, keeping her hair styled in a bun. She opted for shimmery makeup with silver tint highlighter on her cheek and opted for red colour lipstick. Well, it will not be wrong to say that the actress is looking very beautiful in her attire. As soon as she shared the pictures, fans dropped comments. Suhana Khan wrote, ‘True’. Many dropped fire and heart emojis.
The actress captioned the post as ‘the cherry on the cake’. In October, Ananya grabbed headlines after she was quizzed by NCB in the Aryan Khan Drug Case.
Take a look at the post here;
On the work front, the actress will be seen in Liger opposite south star Vijay Deverakonda. Ananya has Zoya Akhtar’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav in her kitty. She wrapped up shooting for Shakun Batra’s yet-to-be-titled film where Ananya will share screen space with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.
