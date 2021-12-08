Ananya Panday is looking like a 'cherry on the cake’ in this red ruffle dress; See pics

Ananya Panday has been keeping herself busy with back-to-back shooting schedules. She has quite a lot of films in her kitty. Recently, there was news that she, Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer film will be released on OTT next month. Well, the title of the film is yet to be announced but makers are keen to announce it soon. However, amid this, the actress is often clicked outside her gym. Today, she shared a beautiful series of pictures on Instagram.

In the pictures, the actress is seen wearing a red ruffle dress, keeping her hair styled in a bun. She opted for shimmery makeup with silver tint highlighter on her cheek and opted for red colour lipstick. Well, it will not be wrong to say that the actress is looking very beautiful in her attire. As soon as she shared the pictures, fans dropped comments. Suhana Khan wrote, ‘True’. Many dropped fire and heart emojis.

The actress captioned the post as ‘the cherry on the cake’. In October, Ananya grabbed headlines after she was quizzed by NCB in the Aryan Khan Drug Case.