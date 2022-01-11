Ananya Panday looks back at 2021: I’ve learnt qualities such as patience, gratitude and self love

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday has been experimenting with her roles ever since she made her debut in Bollywood. The star kid who stepped into Bollywood with a light campus romance has consciously chosen to feature in parts that don’t bear a resemblance to her previous work. As we all welcome the new year, Ananya Panday has shared how she has looks back at the previous year, 2021, and the actress also unveiled how the year has been for her personally as well as professionally.

As the previous year has been tough for the movie business, owing to the coronavirus pandemic and the shuttering down of cinema halls, movie makers had to navigate through new territories. In an interview with Bombay Times, on being asked how Ananya has sailed through the last year, Ananya shares that during the last two years she has learned a lot about herself. The actress learned qualities such as patience, gratitude and the power of self-love and about spending time with herself.

Ananya shared, “I think we all learned that we don’t need much to be happy and the importance of enjoying the smaller things in life. I won’t lie; there have been a few challenges, but I definitely feel I’ve come out of 2021 much stronger and more mature. I’m ready to go and shoot, and work. There’s also a larger sense of empathy I’ve noticed not just in myself but in everyone around as well.”

Talking how the previous year has been for her professionally, the ‘Gehraiyaan’ star shared that she affirms that it has really been a different time for the industry as a whole. However, she thinks that ‘we’ve gained a lot with the OTT boom.”

The actress adds, “We have witnessed so many wonderful stories and performances and I think it adds a sense of courage in filmmakers and actors to go ahead and make the films and tell the stories that they’ve been afraid to do so far. I think it’s the best time to be an artiste right now.”

On the work front, the actress has quite a few interesting projects in the pipeline. She will soon be seen in the pan-India film Liger opposite Vijay Deverakonda. Apart from this, Ananya will also feature in Gehraiyaan alongside Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa. She also has Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan with Siddhant and Adarsh Gourav.

