Ananya Panday looks bewitching in a black mini dress as she shares new monochrome PICS

Ananya Panday is one of the most popular actors in the tinsel town of Bollywood. Although only a few films old, Ananya has successfully made her space in the big and glamorous world of showbiz. She made her debut in the 2019 film Student of the Year 2 and ever since then, the young actress has been constantly in the limelight. Apart from showcasing her potential in films, Ananya also keeps her fans and followers engaged and entertained on social media. Speaking of which, earlier yesterday, she took to her Instagram space and shared a slew of new monochrome photos. Have you seen them yet?

Ananya Panday’s latest photos

Ananya took to the photo-and-video sharing site and dropped quite a few new pictures. In the black and white photos, she could be seen donning a gorgeous black mini dress with a slit detailing in the front and noodle straps. She styled her hair in a sleek half-bun. She also applied a sharp eyeliner which accentuated her makeup and added much more oomph to her look. Ananya wrapped up her look with a pair of matching block heels. She struck several alluring poses in the dress as she got the photos clicked while standing next to a mirror. Sharing these pics, Ananya captioned the post, “(black heart emoji) 15 days to go for #Liger (white heart emoji).”

As soon as she shared the shared the photos, Ananya’s post was flooded with a lot of likes and comments from friends, celebs, and fans.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, last seen in Shakun Batra’s Gehraiyaan, Ananya is now gearing up for the release of her much-awaited film Liger, where she will be sharing screen space with Vijay Deverakonda. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, and backed by Puri Connects and Dharma Productions, the pan-India film is slated to release on the 25th of August. She also has Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav in the pipeline. Recently, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Ananya will also star in Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl 2.

