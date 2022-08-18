Ananya Panday looks cheerful in red in latest PICS as she can't contain her excitement for Liger release

Ananya Panday is undoubtedly one of the leading actresses of this generation. She made her Bollywood debut in 2019 with the film Student Of The Year 2 and then starred in Pati Patni Aur Woh, Khaali Peeli and Gehraiyaan. Despite being a few films old, Ananya has successfully made her space in the big and glamorous world of showbiz.The actress is currently busy promoting her most anticipated film ‘Liger’ with the South sensation Vijay Deverakonda. And so far, her sartorial choices have been nothing less than gorgeous. From stunning suits to trendy coordinated fits and summer prints mini dresses, Ananya had worn it all for Liger promotions. The actress also cherishes a huge fan following on Instagram and keeps her fans and followers engaged and entertained on social media.

Ananya Panday’s latest photos

Meanwhile, the actress can’t keep calm as Liger is all set to release in one week. The Khaali Peeli actress shared several pics on her Instagram handle to share her excitement on the release. In the pictures, she is seen wearing a striped tank top paired with a red denim. She also wore trendy white sneakers to complete her look. Ananya opted for a soft glam makeup look, while her hair was styled in soft waves. She struck several attractive poses as the camera clicked her.

Sharing the photos, she captioned the post, “JUST ONE WEEK TO GO FOR LIGER AAAAAHHHHHHHH.” As soon as she shared the pictures on her Instagram handle, her fans flooded the post with likes and comments. Dharma movies commented, “Let’s go boys!” While Sharvari commented, “Cutee.”

Have a look at Ananya's post:

Liger, one of the much-awaited pan-India film is releasing on August 25. In the upcoming film, Vijay Deverakonda will be seen playing a Kickboxer with a speech defect. Ananya Panday plays the female lead while Ramya Krishnan and Ronit Roy play prominent roles in Liger. Mike Tyson is playing a cameo role in Liger. In association with Puri connects, the film is being produced jointly by Karan Johar's production house Dharma Productions.

Apart from this, she also has Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with her Gehraiyaan co-star Siddhant and The White Tiger fame Adarsh Gourav. The film, written by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, and Arjun Varain Singh is a coming-of-age story about three friends in the digital age.in the pipeline. Recently, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Ananya will also star in Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl 2.