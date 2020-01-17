Ananya Panday looks chic in a black and white blazer dress and we can't help but go gushing over it; PHOTOS

Ananya Panday's latest outfit is all things chic and stylish. Check out the photos she shared on social media right here.

Ananya Panday is one of the most loved star kids in B-town and the actress, who made her debut with 's Student Of The Year 2, has been creating quite a buzz with her films, appearances, so on and so forth. One of the highlights about her has always been her outfits and the glamour quotient that she brings along with her, and her social media rightly bears testimony to the fact.

And her latest outfit is all things chic as she put together a black and white blazer dress and along with it, she sported a pair of yellow sports shoes. Her golden hoops sure looked classy while her hair was done beautifully. Her makeup was rather subtle as she decided to do away with too much makeup and kept it simple. Check out Ananya Panday's photos in the outfit right here and drop some love in the comments below:

On the work front, the actress is currently gearing up for her next film Khaali Peeli, co-starring Ishaan Khatter. She is also going to be seen in an upcoming film with Siddhant Chaturvedi and . The actress' latest outing Pati Patni Aur Woh also faired well at the box office.

Credits :Instagram

