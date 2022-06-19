Ananya Panday looks chic in distressed denims, Shanaya Kapoor dons pretty white dress for weekend date; PICS

Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor are extremely close to each other. The young women have grown up together and their bond continues to this day. Ananya and Shanaya often feature on each other’s social media spaces where they post pictures and videos with each other. They are also often papped by the paparazzi as they step out in the city together. Keeping up with this trajectory, the two ladies were photographed in Mumbai’s suburbs today outside a restaurant. Have you checked out their latest photos?

Earlier today, Ananya and Shanaya were seen outside Mizu restaurant in the Bandra locality of Mumbai. Both of them amped up the style quotient in casual outfits like pros. Ananya was seen wearing a blue crop top with high-waisted distressed denim pants. Her hair was tied in a sleek bun with a middle parting. The Gehraiyaan actress accessorized her look with a pair of golden hoop earrings and heels. She also carried a blue bag with her.

Shanaya Kapoor, on the other hand, was seen wearing an adorable white dress with a slit on the side. Her hair was left open, and her makeup looked absolutely flawless. She completed her look with a pair of white canvas shoes. Both of them looked absolutely pretty in their date outfits. They also obliged the media with pictures and posed in front of the shutterbugs.

Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor get clicked in the city

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya Panday was last seen in the Shakun Batra directorial Gehraiyaan alongside Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa. She now has Puri Jagannadh’s Liger with Vijay Deverakonda. Ananya will also be seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant and Adarsh.

Meanwhile, Shanaya Kapoor is gearing up to make her Bollywood debut with Bedhadak alongside Gurfateh Pirzada and Lakshya Lalwani. The film will be directed by Shashank Khaitan and backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

