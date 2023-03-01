Ananya Panday looks chic in a playsuit; Joins Vikramaditya Motwane and others for the wrap party: PICS

Ananya Panday, the young Bollywood actress is currently going through an interesting phase in her acting career with some promising projects in the pipeline. The actress, who made her big Bollywood debut with Student Of The Year 2, has had an exciting journey in films, so far. As you may know, Ananya Panday recently wrapped up the shooting of her upcoming untitled project, which is helmed by the talented filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane. The cast and crew of the project celebrated the wrap with a grand party, which is held in Mumbai on Tuesday night. Ananya Panday, Vikramaditya Motwane, Nikhil Dwivedi celebrate the wrap of their film

The cast and crew members of the yet-to-be-titled project, which is touted to be a cyber-thriller, celebrated the wrap with a grand party held at a famous restaurant in Pali Hills, Mumbai, on February 28, Tuesday. Leading lady Ananya Panday, director Vikramaditya Motwane, and producer Nikhil Dwivedi, who arrived at the wrap party in style, had a great chat with the paparazzi and posed for pictures. Check out the pictures below:

Ananya Panday looks chic in a brown playsuit The young actress, who is headlining the untitled project, looked chic in a brown leather playsuit as she arrived at the wrap party. Ananya Panday completed her look with a statement black clutch, a pair of black heels, a minimal necklace with her an 'A' engraved pendant, dewy make-up, and a soft-waved hairdo.

The untitled cyber thriller If the reports are to be believed, Ananya Panday is appearing in a never-seen-before avatar in the untitled cyber thriller film, which marks her first onscreen collaboration with Vikramaditya Motwane. The project, which is bankrolled by filmmaker Nikhil Dwivedi, is currently in its post-production stage. The makers of the film are expected to reveal its official title, along with the first look poster, in a few days.

