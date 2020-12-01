  1. Home
Ananya Panday looks chic as she steps out in city but her 'adorable' top grabs all the attention; See PICS

Ananya Panday, who will next be seen in Shakun Batra’s forthcoming flick, was recently spotted in the city, leaving us in awe of her impeccable fashion sense. Check out the photos.
The gorgeous Ananya Panday has been in the news ever since her upcoming film with Shakun Batra went on the floors. The film will mark her first collaboration with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.  And, since the shooting of the film is going on in full swing in Mumbai, Ananya is often spotted by the shutterbugs in the city. It goes with saying that the diva has become good friends with the Padmaavat star and the Gully Boy actor and the trio were even seen spending Diwali together.  Each time, the Student of the year 2 star steps out, she impresses the fashion police with her fashion choices.

Speaking of this, Ananya was today spotted in the city and the diva was at her casual best. The Khali Peeli star can be seen sporting a yellowish shade top with her stylish black shorts with white sneakers. In the photos, she looked uber cool as she poses for the pictures. With her hair let open, the star kid looked on point and exuded the charm in her casual wear. But what caught everyone’s fancy was her top that had “adorable” written on it. Ananya can also be seen sporting a mask amid the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic.

Check out the pictures below:

On a related note, Ananya was earlier snapped at Karan Johar’s house for a small get together on Monday night. Meanwhile, on the work front, Chunky Pandey’s daughter was last seen with Ishaan Khatter in Khaali Peeli. Besides this, Ananya will also be seen with Vijay Deverakonda in the forthcoming film Fighter.

Vicky Kaushal gives thumbs up as he exits with Katrina Kaif, Ananya Panday from Karan Johar's party; See PICS

Credits :Viral Bhayani

