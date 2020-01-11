Ananya Panday looks delightful as she poses on a boat; Sonam Kapoor is all praises for her ‘piercing’; PHOTO

Khaali Peeli starring Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter will hit the screens on June 12, 2020.

Post Punit Malhotra’s SOTY2, Ananya Panday earned a lot of love and respect from the audiences because with her debut film, Ananya proved that she has the ‘act’ in ‘actor’. After romancing Tiger Shroff in her debut film, Ananya Panday was seen romancing Kartik Aaryan in Pati Patni Aur Woh and again, she earned applauses for the portrayal of Tapasaya in the film. But looks like this newbie has her hands full because soon after, she started shooting for Ishaan Khatter starrer Khaali Peeli and as we speak, Ananya is in Wai shooting for the film.

Thanks to social media, Ananya Panday keeps sharing BTS photos and videos from the sets of the film and in the latest, Ananya posted a solo photo while posing against the sea and alongside the photo, Ananya wrote, “whatever floats ur boat…” In the photo, what caught our attention was Ananya sporting a nose piercing and as soon as she posted the photo, Sonam K Ahuja left a comment as she wrote, “I like the piercing sweetheart.”

Helmed by Maqbool Khan, Khaali Peeli is set in the city of Mumbai and promises a young, edgy roller-coaster ride that kick-starts one night when a boy meets a girl. The film is scheduled to be released on June 12, 2020, and during a recent interview, Ananya Panday opened up on working with Ishaan Khatter as she said that he is super talented and there is a lot more to the actor that the audiences are yet to witness. Apart from Khaali Peeli, Ananya Panday will be seen in Shakun Batra’s untitled film co-starring and Siddhanth Chaturvedi.

Credits :Instagram

