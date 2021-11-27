Ananya Panday looks drop dead gorgeous as she chases beautiful LA sky on a yacht amid Liger shoot; PICS

It has been an exciting few days for Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda fans as the two have been sharing updates from Liger shoot in the US. Earlier, they were in Las Vegas and now, Ananya has gone to Los Angeles for the shoot. On Saturday, while shooting for Liger, Ananya shared a series of beautiful photos as she went on a yacht ride. While capturing the LA skyline on the yacht, Ananya managed to get beautiful clicks of herself too.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ananya shared several photos in which she could be seen sitting on a yacht while enjoying the cool breeze and breathtaking views of the sunset in LA. The Khaali Peeli star was seen clad in a blue bikini top with a white robe over it. Her hair was left open and due to the breeze, were all over her face. Ananya's makeup was kept natural and she looked absolutely gorgeous in the photos. Sharing the photos, Ananya wrote, "I’m just forever in love with the sky #Liger."

Take a look:

As soon as Ananya shared the new photos, her close ones began showering her with love. Maheep Kapoor called her a 'cutie' in the comment section while Warda Nadiadwala called her 'gorgeous'. Fans too were left in awe of her beauty amid the breathtaking view of the sky.

Earlier, when Ananya had wrapped up Liger's Las Vegas shoot, she had shared a beautiful photo to bid adieu to the city. Vijay and Ananya headed to the US to shoot with Mike Tyson, who has been roped in for a special act in Liger. The film is directed by Puri Jagannadh and backed by Karan Johar, Charmme Kaur.

