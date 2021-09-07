Ananya Panday looks effortlessly pretty in new PHOTOS; We wonder what's making her smile?

Actress Ananya Panday never fails to leave her fans in awe of her style and looks. But most of all, it is her relatable and funny captions on social media that go viral among netizens. On Tuesday, however, Ananya surprised everyone by dropping a series of gorgeous photos in a quirky jacket and left many wondering about the reason behind her happiness. The Khaali Peeli actress, who often stumps netizens with her stylish looks, left them in awe of her glow and her outfit choice once again.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ananya dropped several photos in which she is seen clad in casual attire while posing for the camera. In the photos, Ananya is seen smiling widely. In one of the photos, she is seen laughing her heart out and her radiant glow managed to catch the attention of her fans. The Khaali Peeli actress tried to resemble the expression of the smiley-faced emoji on her jacket as she posed for the camera. She is seen clad in a quirky white and pink jacket with a matching white tee. Sharing the photos, Ananya wrote, "Just me being the (smiley face) emoji in real life."

Take a look:

As soon as Ananya dropped the photos, comments began pouring in from fans and close friends. Seema Khan, Ana Singh reacted to the photos and loved them. A fan wrote, "Keep smiling forever babe." Another wrote, "Awwww Annie that freaking smile of yours is medicines of all my pains."

Meanwhile, Ananya wrapped up her film with director Shakun Batra last month. The film also stars and Siddhant Chaturvedi. It is a complex drama of interpersonal relationships. Besides this, Ananya also will be seen in Vijay Deverakonda starrer Liger. It is backed by and directed by Puri Jagannadh.

