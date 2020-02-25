Ananya Panday looks elated holding her Filmfare Award in THESE unseen pics while travelling back to the city

Ananya Panday was the talk of the town when she grabbed the award for Best Debut Actor (Female) at the Filmfare Awards 2020 for Student Of The Year 2 as well as Pati Patni Aur Woh.

Ananya Panday made her debut in the year 2019 in Student Of The Year 2 opposite Tiger Shroff. She was also seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh opposite Kartik Aaryan in the same year. With just two films old, the actress has garnered a lot of fame. Ananya is quite active on social media and never fails to impress her fans with photos and videos of her but what attracts in her posts are the captions she writes. Many of her fans look to upto her as an idol.

Recently, Ananya was the talk of the town when she grabbed the award for Best Debut Actor (Female) at the Filmfare Awards 2020 . Ananya won an award for SOTY2 as well as Pati Patni Aur Woh. The actress was happy to receive her first award at such a huge award show. While Ananya has already shared her excitement of winning the award on her social media account, a few unseen pictures of the actress holding the award like her baby while travelling back to the city has been shared by a fan.

In the pictures shared by the fan, we can see Ananya who is donning a white Indian dress looks elated while holding the black lady in her hand inside the plane. There is another pic, of Mouni and Ananya posing for a selfie in the plane.

Also Read | Ananya Panday's fitness secrets DECODED; Here's how the actress maintains her stellar figure

On the work front, the actress is currently gearing up for her third movie which is Khaali Peeli. She has been roped in opposite Ishaan Khatter of Dhadak fame in the movie which has been directed by Maqbool Khan and is co-produced by Ali Abbas Zafar. It happens to be an action thriller that also features Jaideep Ahlawat, Satish Kaushik and Deshna Duggad in significant roles. The movie is slated to be released on June 12, 2020.

Check out Ananya Panday's pictures here:

Credits :Instagram

Read More