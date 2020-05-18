Ananya Panday looks exquisite in throwback pics from a photoshoot; Calls it 'love at first sight'

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, Ananya Panday treats fans with a few throwback pictures from one of her photoshoots which was done in Italy.

A few days back, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that he will be soon announcing about Lockdown 4.0 before 17th May and just yesterday lockdown 4.0 was announced till May 31st, however, there are some norms in this new lockdown. But it is still important for everyone to stay safe and maintain social distancing. Bollywood celebrities have been making the best use of this quarantine period by spending some time with their family and loved ones which they usually don't get to because of their hectic schedules. Among all, Ananya Panday is using this time to spend time with her family especially her sister Rysa Panday.

From baking videos to sharing throwback pictures, Ananya has been treating fans with the titbit of her quarantine life amid the lockdown. Recently, the Student Of The Year 2 actress treated fans with some throwback photoshoots that she had taken in Italy. In a series of pictures shared, Ananya looks stunning donning a pink coloured mini dress with skin-coloured tights with black lines on it. The actress has kept her hair open and paired her look with her oomph and matching shoes. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actress is giving major fashion goals as she strikes different poses on a chair. Sharing the pictures, Ananya wrote, "amore a prima vista". It means love at first sight in Italian.

(Also Read: Ananya Panday shares throwback pictures wishing her Grandmom a happy birthday; Says 'My forever inspiration')

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya was last seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh co-starring Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. The movie seemed to have done decently with the fans and next up, she is looking at a film with Ishaan Khatter, Khaali Peeli. Apart from that, she will also be seen in a Shakun Batra's film co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and and a film Fighter with Vijay Deverkaonda as well. She has an interesting line up for work ahead once the lockdown is all over.

