Ananya Panday looks glowy in her latest photo but its her cute buns that have our attention; Take a look

Ananya Panday has been able to acquire a massive fan following post her stint in her debut movie Student of the Year 2. Well, there is now doubt that she showcased her acting prowess pretty well in the movie. Thereafter, the actress was able to earn appreciation again for her stellar performance as the Delhi – based girl Tapasya in Pati, Patni Aur Woh. Ananya is currently busy shooting for yet another movie of hers which is titled Khaali Peeli.

The SOTY 2 actress has been shooting in Wai off late the pictures of which she has been sharing on social media too. Recently, Ananya Panday has shared yet another picture on her Instagram handle in which she looks all glowy and beautiful. She is seen wearing a grey – coloured tank top which she teams up with matching lowers. Moreover, the way in which Ananya has tied half of her hair into two cute buns will definitely catch everyone’s attention here.

On the professional front, as it has been mentioned above, Ananya Panday will be next seen in Khaali Peeli in which she has been paired up opposite Ishaan Khatter of Dhadak fame. The shoot for the movie has been going on in full swing as of now. It has been produced by Ali Abbas Zafar and is directed by Maqbool Khan. The first look of Khaali Peeli was unveiled in the month of August last year. It is scheduled to be released on June 12, 2020.

