Ananya Panday looks gorgeous in floral printed bodycon dress as she promotes Liger in Bengaluru; PICS

Ananya Panday is one of the most talked about actresses in the industry. The young diva, who had made her big Bollywood debut with Student of The Year 2, has successfully carved a niche for herself. Needless to say, Ananya enjoys a massive fan following. Besides, be it for her acting skills or her style statements, Ananya never misses a chance to make the heads turn both on and off the screen. The actress has been busy promoting her film Liger, which gears up for release on 25th August, 2022. The movie co-stars Vijay Deverakonda and Ramya Krishnan. It also boasts a cameo from American boxing legend Mike Tyson.

Ananya Panday took to Instagram to share gorgeous photos of her, as she arrived in Bengaluru to promote her film. The actress sported a floral printed while bodycon dress. She looked stunning to say the very least. Liger releases in 5 days and promotions for the film are in full swing. The pre-release event of the film is being conducted in Guntur and many known dignitaries have graced the mega-event. Ananya Panday has been very particular about the variety of films she wants to do and has mixed it up very well with a college drama, coming-of age masala, comedy and a family noir. Liger again falls into the space of a commercial masala film, which demands a community viewing experience. The trailer and the songs of the film have been received very well.

Have a look at Ananya Panday's Instagram post:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Ananya Panday is gearing up for the release of Liger. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, this pan India movie will feature Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role. The movie will mark Ananya’s first collaboration with Vijay and their stunning chemistry has been grabbing a lot of attention. Liger is slated to release on August 25 this year. Besides, Ananya is also working on Arjun Varain Singh’s directorial Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. The movie will mark Ananya’s second collaboration with Siddhant after the 2022 release Gehraiyaan. Ananya also confirmed being a part of 3 other projects that she can not disclose about, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla while promoting Liger with Vijay Deverakonda and Ramya Krishnan.

