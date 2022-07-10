Ananya Panday looks gorgeous in latest selfies; Mom Bhavana Pandey is 'all hearts'

Ananya Panday is undoubtedly one of the leading actresses of this generation. She made her Bollywood debut in 2019 with the film ‘Student Of The Year 2’ alongside Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. She then starred in ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’, ‘Khaali Peeli’ and ‘Gehraiyaan.’ The star kid also cherishes a huge fan following on Instagram and never fails to impress her followers with her drool-worthy pictures. The actress remains quite active on the ‘gram and keeps her fans updated by sharing interesting titbits. Maintaining the trajectory, the Student of The Year 2 actress recently shared a series of pictures on her Instagram handle with a cryptic post.

In the pictures, Ananya is seen wearing red tank top which she paired with a black leather jacket. The actress looked gorgeous as she is seen posing for the pictures with various expressions on her face. Along with the post, the Khaali Peeli actress also wrote a cryptic post that read: “tujhko mirchi lagi toh mai kya karu.” Meanwhile, her mom Bhavana Pandey reacted to the post and droppedd a red heart emoji in the comment section.

Have a look at her post:

On the personal front, Ananya was reportedly dating Bollywood actor Ishaan Khatter. However, Pinkvilla reported that earlier this year the couple broke up after dating for 3 years. Ananya and Ishaan reportedly bonded well on the sets of their movie Khaali Peeli. The report further added that the break-up decision was mutual and that things have ended on a positive note.

On the work front, Ananya will be next seen in ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ featuring her Gehraiyaan co-star Siddhant and The White Tiger fame Adarsh Gourav. The film, written by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, and Arjun Varain Singh is a coming-of-age story about three friends in the digital age.

She will also star in Puri Jagganadh’s much-talked-about pan India movie ‘Liger’ opposite Vijay Deverakonda. The movie is slated to hit the screens on August 25 this year.

