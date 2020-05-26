Ananya Panday looks gorgeous as she pouts and sends wishes her friend on his birthday; See Photo

Ananya Panday wishes her friend Lenn on his birthday with an amazing throwback picture where the actress is seen flaunting her pout.

Bollywood celebrities have been making the best use of their quarantine period by spending some time with their family and loved ones which they usually don't get to because of their hectic schedules. Among all, Ananya Panday is using this period to spend some gala time with her family especially her sister Rysa Panday. From baking videos to sharing throwback pictures, Ananya has been treating fans with the titbit of her quarantine life amid the lockdown. And when it comes to wishing someone on social media, Ananya never fails to do so.

Recently, the actress had shared an adorable wish for filmmaker on his birthday and today, Ananya has showered wishes for her cousin Jahaan Kapoor and her friend Lenn on their birthday. Sharing a cute picture of little Jahaan on her Instagram story, the Student Of The Year 2 actress wrote, "Happy birthday JK!! You and Rysa please stop growing up." In another post, the Khaali Peeli actress shared a gorgeous picture with her squad where Ananya is seen flaunting her pout as the birthday boy takes a mirror selfie. Sharing the throwback picture, Ananya wrote, "Happy bday Lenny!! We Love u. Waiting for Len-geet 2.0."

(Also Read: Ananya Panday calls Karan Johar 'best of the best' as she wishes the filmmaker on his birthday)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya was last seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh co-starring Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. The movie seemed to have done decently with the fans and next up, she is looking at a film with Ishaan Khatter, Khaali Peeli. Apart from that, she will also be seen in a Shakun Batra's film co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and and a film Fighter with Vijay Deverkaonda as well. She has an interesting line up for work ahead once the lockdown is all over.

Check out the pictures here:

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×