Ananya Panday looks gorgeous as she promotes Vijay Deverakonda's Liger in Hyderabad in blue co-ord set; PICS

Ananya Panday is undoubtedly one of the leading actresses of this generation. The actress is currently busy promoting her most anticipated film ‘Liger’ with the South sensation Vijay Devarakonda. And so far, her sartorial choices have been nothing less than gorgeous. From stunning suits to trendy coordinated fits and summer prints mini dresses, Ananya had worn it all for Liger promotions. Meanwhile, for the latest promotional event, the Khaali Peeli actress Ananya slipped into a beautiful blue co-ord set with a shrug over it. The actress also cherishes a huge fan following on Instagram and has been sharing her gorgeous promotional looks with her fans.

On Sunday, Ananya took to her Instagram page to drop pictures of herself dressed in a blue co-ord set designed by Manish Malhotra. The 23-year-old actor wore the ensemble to promote her film Liger and captioned the post, " Alll smiles cuz we’re back in #Hyderabad #Liger25thAugust." Ananya styled the her outfit with side-parted open tresses styled in soft waves, a statement ring, oxidized neckpiece and earrings. As soon as the actress dropped the pictures, Manish Malhotra commented on the post, “just gorgeousssssss in #khaab @manishmalhotraworld.” Her fans also rushed to the comment section and dropped several heart emoticons.

Have a look at Ananya’s pics:

Liger, one of the much-awaited pan-India film is releasing on August 25. The film marks the debut of the actor in Bollywood. In the upcoming film, Vijay Deverakonda will be seen playing a Kickboxer with a speech defect. Ananya Panday plays the female lead while Ramya Krishnan and Ronit Roy play prominent roles in Liger. Mike Tyson is playing a cameo role in Liger. In association with Puri connects, the film is being produced jointly by Karan Johar's production house Dharma Productions.

On the work front, Ananya will also feature in ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ starring her Gehraiyaan co-star Siddhant and The White Tiger fame Adarsh Gourav. The film, written by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, and Arjun Varain Singh is a coming-of-age story about three friends in the digital age.