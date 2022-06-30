Ananya Panday looks gorgeous as she shares a monochrome PIC: Caught in between moments

Ananya Panday is undoubtedly one of the popular GenZ Bollywood actresses. The star kid who cherishes a huge fan following on Instagram never fails to impress her followers with her drool-worthy pictures. The actress remains quite active on the ‘gram and keeps her fans updated by sharing interesting pictures and videos of herself. Maintaining the trajectory, the Student of The Year 2 actress recently shared a stunning monochrome mirror image of herself wearing what seems like a monokini.

Sharing the gorgeous picture, Ananya gave credit to her stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania as she turned photographer for the actress. The 23-year-old actress wrote: “caught in between moments by @anaitashroffadajania.” In the photo, Ananya could be seen sitting infront of a mirror as she beheld herself.

Have a look at Ananya’s post:

On the personal front, Ananya was reportedly dating Bollywood actor Ishaan Khatter. However, Pinkvilla reported that earlier this year the couple broke up after dating for 3 years. Ananya and Ishaan reportedly bonded well on the sets of their movie Khaali Peeli. The report further added that the break-up decision was mutual and that things have ended on a positive note.

Ananya Panday made her Bollywood debut with the 2019 movie Student of the Year 2. She then featured in Pati Patni Aur Woh and Khaali Peeli. She was last seen in Shakun Batra directorial Gehraiyaan featuring Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa. She will be next seen in ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ featuring her Gehraiyaan co-star Siddhant and The White Tiger fame Adarsh Gourav. The film, written by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, and Arjun Varain Singh is a coming-of-age story about three friends in the digital age.

She will also star in Puri Jagganadh’s much-talked-about pan India movie ‘Liger’ opposite Vijay Deverakonda. The movie is slated to hit the screens on August 25 this year.