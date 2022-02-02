Ananya Panday looks hot & cute in denim look for Gehraiyaan promotions; Rumoured BF Ishaan Khatter says..

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday is gearing up for her next release Gehraiyaan co-starring Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa. The film will be witnessing a digital release on February 11 and ahead of it, the actors have seen promoting it on a large scale. They have even introduced characters on social media, giving an insight into who is playing which role. Well, today the actress took the internet by storm after she posted a picture on her official Instagram handle. She shared her latest pictures for promotions.

Many celebrities commented on the picture. But it was her rumoured boyfriend Ishaan Khatter's reaction that grabbed everyone’s attention. He dropped emoji in the comment section and wrote, “Geeeeeez. Hi stunner :)”. Ananya captioned the picture as, "Blue jean baby #GehraiyaanOnPrime Feb 11”. In the photo, she is seen in light shade jeans with a short denim jacket. Her hair is styled in curls and makeup is also on point. She has gone for a bold one with light brown colour lipstick.

Neelam Kothari dropped heart emojis. Suhana Khan called her ‘Wow’. Maheep Kapoor wrote, “Love this look.’ Fans also dropped heart emojis.

Take a look here:

To note, Gehraiyaan is Ananya’s first collaboration with Deepika Padukone. The film is helmed by Shakun Batra. In an interview with HT, Ananya had said that she praised Deepika and said that she admired her as an actor. Recently, the makers have released the titled track of the film and it has received an overwhelming response from the fans. It has been trending on social media.

