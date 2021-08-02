Ananya Panday looks HOT in this LATEST pic; Rumoured beau Ishaan Khatter couldn't stop to comment

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday recently took the internet by storm after she posted a picture on her official Instagram handle. She shared her latest magazine cover and is looking very stunning in a bikini top. Many celebrities commented on the picture. But it was her rumoured boyfriend Ishaan Khatter's reaction which grabbed everyone’s attention. He dropped emojis in the comment section.

Ananya captioned the picture as ‘sugar & spice & everything nice'. In the photo, she is seen wearing a bikini top and trousers. She has opted for smokey eyes and nude colour lipstick. Her hair is open and she is looking very sexy. The other celebrities including wrote, “Oh my godddd” along with a heart-eyes emoji. Farah Khan wrote, "Looking faaaaabbbbb”. dropped a heart emoji. dropped fire emojis and , who will co-star with Ananya in director Shakun Batra's upcoming film, wrote, "Oh! Hello!"

To note, the actress and Ishaan had shared screen space in Khaali Peeli. It is reported that the two are dating but nothing has been made official yet. They had even travelled to the Maldives together.

On their trip, Ishaan had shared a video montage and called actress his 'muse' in the caption of his post. He wrote, "New year, new energy. Cut a montage from my first proper ‘holiday’. Shot, graded and edited on iPhone 12pro by me (with some help muse and additional videography: @ananyapanday).” On the work front, the actress has completed the shooting of her next film Liger.

