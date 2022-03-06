Ananya Panday looks irresistibly cute in THIS throwback pic from Goa with parents Bhavana, Chunky Panday

Ananya Panday is one of the most sought-after actresses in the industry these days. She made her debut with the 2019 release Student of The Year 2 and has successfully carved a niche for herself with her hard work and acting prowess. Besides, Ananya has also been quite popular on social media and every picture of hers is a treat for the fans. The Pati, Patni Aur Woh actress made the headlines today after her throwback picture from her childhood days went viral on social media.

The pic was shared by Ananya’s mother Bhavana Pandey on her Instagram handle from Goa. In the pic, Chunky Panday and Bhavana were seen basking in the beach sun together. However, it was little Ananya who stole the show with her cuteness. She was dressed in a pink coloured beachwear and looked cute as Bhavana held her in her arms. Ananya’s cuteness undoubtedly melted hearts in the first glimpse. The pic was captioned as, “There’s something about old pictures @chunkypanday @ananyapanday #cameraroll”.

Take a look at Bhavana Pandey’s post featuring a throwback pic of Ananya Panday:

Meanwhile, talking about Ananya Panday, she is currently basking in the success of her recent release Gehraiyaan with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Besides, she has also begun preparing for her next Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant and Adarsh Gourav. The Khaali Peeli actress will also be seen in Puri Jagganadh’s pan India film Liger opposite Vijay Deverakonda. The movie will be hitting the screens on August 25 this year and will be releasing in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

