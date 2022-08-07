Ananya Panday looks pretty in monochrome crop top & ripped jeans as she gets spotted at Dharma office; PICS

Ananya Panday is one of the most talked about actresses in the industry. The young diva, who had made her big Bollywood debut with Student of The Year 2, has successfully carved a niche for herself. Needless to say, Ananya enjoys a massive fan following. Besides, be it for her acting skills or her style statements, Ananya never misses a chance to make the heads turn both on and off the screen. And the Pati Patni Aur Woh actress once again made headlines as she was spotted at the Dharma office yesterday afternoon.

Ananya Panday looked very beautiful in her black and white crop top and ripped jeans. The actress was heading out of Karan Johar's Dharma Productions' office and making her way to the car. She graciously let the paparazzi take her photos and was very cordial to them too. It is to be known why the actress visited the Dharma office. It can either by for Liger or an entirely new Dharma film she is in talks with. Talking about Liger, Vijay Deverakonda was seen promoting Liger at a college in Patna and one would wonder, why Ananya was not part of the promotional campaign.

Have a look at Ananya Panday’s photos from the Dharma Office:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Ananya Panday is gearing up for the release of Liger. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, this pan India movie will feature Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role. The movie will mark Ananya’s first collaboration with Vijay and their stunning chemistry has been grabbing a lot of attention. Liger is slated to release on August 25 this year. Besides, Ananya is also working on Arjun Varain Singh’s directorial Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. The movie will mark Ananya’s second collaboration with Siddhant after the 2022 release Gehraiyaan.

