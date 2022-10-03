Ananya Panday looks radiant post workout session, sports no makeup look; PHOTOS
Ananya Panday was snapped post her Yoga session today in the city.
Ananya Panday is one of the most popular actresses in Bollywood. With her versatile roles and spectacular acting skills, Ananya has proved that she has indeed become one of the most bankable actors in the industry. She began her acting career in 2019 with a role in Punit Malhotra's Student of the Year 2 which also starred Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria in the lead. She has successfully carved a niche for herself in the industry. Well, the Liger star believes in staying fit and often hits the gym. Today too she was spotted in the city as she headed out of her gym post her workout session.
In the pictures, we can see Ananya Panday dressed in a grey t-shirt which she paired with black biker shorts. The actress tied her hair in a bun and sported no makeup look. Ananya held a bag on one side of her shoulder and completed her look with pink flip-flops. As always, the Gehraiyaan star posed for the paparazzi and smiled for them.
Check out Ananya Panday’s picture:
Meanwhile, recently she announced her collaboration with Ayushmann Khurrana for Dream Girl 2. Sharing the teaser of the film on her social media, Ananya wrote, “Aapki Dream Girl Phir se aa rahi hai, miliye Pooja se 29th June 2023 ki Eid par. #DreamGirl2 in cinemas on 29th June 2023.” This marks Ananya's first on-screen collaboration with Ayushmann.
Apart from Dream Girl 2, Ananya will star in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan which also features Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav in pivotal roles. Directed by Arjun Varain Singh, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan also stars Kalki Koechlin. The film is written by Zoya Akhtar, Arjun, and Reema Kagti. It is also being produced by Reema Kagti, Zoya Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani, and Farhan Akhtar.
