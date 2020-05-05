Ananya Panday looks radiant as she poses with sister Rysa, Ahaan Panday and friends for a throwback photo

Ananya Panday is among the popular Gen-Z stars in Bollywood. A throwback photo of Ananya with her sister Rysa Panday, cousin Ahaan Panday and other friends is winning the internet. Check it out.

Among the popular stars of Gen-Z, Ananya Panday has managed to leave a mark with her first two films, Student Of The Year 2 and Pati Patni Aur Woh. The diva made her debut back in 2019 and already has managed to win the hearts of people with her style, performance and her positive attitude. While Ananya is extremely active on social media, she often shares throwback photos from her childhood with sister Rysa Panday, cousin Ahaan Panday and others and it becomes a treat for fans.

On Tuesday, Ananya took to Instagram to share a cute throwback photo in which she is seen as a cute little baby sleeping in her cot with her cousin Alanna Panday and friend Aaliya watching over her. In another throwback photo shared by Ananya’s mom, Bhavana Pandey on social media, we get to see the SOTY 2 star sitting with her cousins and posing for a picture. In the photo, Ananya can be seen clad in a pink top and is all smiles while posing for picture-perfect click with her close ones.

Along with Ananya we can see Rysa, Ahaan and other friends in the frame. The adorable throwback photos of Ananya are a treat for her fans amid the lockdown. Due to the Coronavirus lockdown, shoots have been stalled and Ananya is spending time at home with her family. The diva is all set to be seen in Khaali Peeli with Ishaan Khatter. The film is slated to release on June 12, 2020. However, the shoot is pending and hence, the release date may get changed. Apart from this, Ananya also has a film with Shakun Batra that also stars and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Besides, she was also shooting for a film with Vijay Deverakonda.

Check out Ananya Panday’s throwback photos:

