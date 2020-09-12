Ananya Panday looks resplendent as she flaunts her no makeup look with a cherubic smile; See Post

Ananya Panday, who is gearing up for Khaali Peeli, has shared some beautiful pictures of herself which is breaking the internet.

Ananya Panday has been one of the most sought after newcomers in Bollywood and the 21 year old actress, despite being just two movies old, has proved her mettle in the industry. The actress has carved a niche for herself and has proved that she is here to stay. Besides, the Student of The Year 2 actress has also been a social media queen who never fails to set the internet on fire every time she shares a picture of herself on social media.

Keeping up with the trajectory of sharing stunning pics, Ananya has been shared a no makeup picture of herself and it is once again winning the hearts. In the pictures, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actress was seen dressed in a maroon outfit and sleepers. She was enjoying the nature's beauty as she posed for the camera. It was difficult to take eyes off her natural beauty as she flaunted her cherubic smile. In the caption, Ananya wrote, "smileee... it confuses people."

Take a look at Ananya Panday's recent pics on Instagram as she flaunts her no makeup look:

Meanwhile talking about the work front, Ananya will be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's upcoming production Khaali Peeli opposite Ishaan Khatter. To note, this Maqbool Khan directorial will mark Ananya's first collaboration with Ishaan. Besides, the actress has also been roped in for Shakun Batra's next with and Siddhant Chaturvedi along with Puri Jagannadh's pan India project featuring Vijay Deverakonda and Charmme Kaur in the lead.

