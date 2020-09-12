  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Ananya Panday looks resplendent as she flaunts her no makeup look with a cherubic smile; See Post

Ananya Panday, who is gearing up for Khaali Peeli, has shared some beautiful pictures of herself which is breaking the internet.
7386 reads Mumbai
Ananya Panday looks resplendent as she flaunts her no makeup look with a cherubic smile; See PostAnanya Panday looks resplendent as she flaunts her no makeup look with a cherubic smile; See Post
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Ananya Panday has been one of the most sought after newcomers in Bollywood and the 21 year old actress, despite being just two movies old, has proved her mettle in the industry. The actress has carved a niche for herself and has proved that she is here to stay. Besides, the Student of The Year 2 actress has also been a social media queen who never fails to set the internet on fire every time she shares a picture of herself on social media.

Keeping up with the trajectory of sharing stunning pics, Ananya has been shared a no makeup picture of herself and it is once again winning the hearts. In the pictures, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actress was seen dressed in a maroon outfit and sleepers. She was enjoying the nature's beauty as she posed for the camera. It was difficult to take eyes off her natural beauty as she flaunted her cherubic smile. In the caption, Ananya wrote, "smileee... it confuses people."

Take a look at Ananya Panday's recent pics on Instagram as she flaunts her no makeup look:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

smileee... it confuses people

A post shared by Ananya (@ananyapanday) on

Meanwhile talking about the work front, Ananya will be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's upcoming production Khaali Peeli opposite Ishaan Khatter. To note, this Maqbool Khan directorial will mark Ananya's first collaboration with Ishaan. Besides, the actress has also been roped in for Shakun Batra's next with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi along with Puri Jagannadh's pan India project featuring Vijay Deverakonda and Charmme Kaur in the lead.

Also Read: PHOTOS: Khaali Peeli stars Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter make a stylish pair as they step out together

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: ED to file fresh charges on Rhea
Sandip Ssingh’s EXPLOSIVE tell-all on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death & allegations against him
SSR case: Rhea fights back and files complaint against Priyanka Singh
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora test POSITIVE for COVID-19
Happy Birthday Mira Rajput: Take a look at her most RAVISHING appearances
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Sandip Ssingh’s chats to Rhea’s probe at NCB
Alaya F reveals EVERYTHING she does in a day: Diet, fitness & hobbies
Taimur Ali Khan, Ananya Panday to Sara Ali Khan, star kids who have been trolled on social media
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty summoned by NCB
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Showik Chakraborty arrested by NCB
Raja Kumari on dream BTS collab, staying away from fake views and Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement