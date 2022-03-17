Ananya Panday looks resplendent in white as she flaunts her new look in short hair; WATCH

Ananya Panday is one of the most popular faces among the new generation of actors in the tinsel town of Bollywood. Although only a few films old, Ananya has managed to make her mark and find her own space in the big world of glamour and hard work. Apart from entertaining fans in films, Ananya ensures to entertain them in the world of social media as well. The young actress is quite active on Instagram and she often treats her followers to glimpses of her personal and professional life. Moreover, she does not miss sharing any updates with them either. Keeping up with this trajectory, a few moments back, Ananya took to her Instagram story and shared a glimpse of her new look and it looks like she loves it.

Ananya recently had a makeover as she cut her hair short. Last night and the day before, the actress was even spotted outside a salon in the Khar locality of Mumbai. Moreover, earlier she also put up an Instagram story from the salon, where she can be seen doing some adorable shenanigans. And now, the actress took to the story feature of the photo-and-video-sharing application and posted a new video, in which she can be seen flaunting her new hair. Ananya can be seen dressed in a bodycon white dress with noodle straps. Her shoulder-length hair is left open and styled in short waves. Needless to say, she completely rocks this new avatar. Sharing the video, Ananya wrote, “short hair lovin”.

Take a look at Ananya Panday’s Instagram story:

On the work front, Ananya was last seen in the Shakun Batra directorial Gehraiyaan alongside Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa. She will next be seen in Puri Jagannadh’s pan-India film Liger starring Vijay Deverakonda. Apart from this, she also has Zoya Akhtar’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahan alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.

