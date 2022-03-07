Ananya Panday looks splendid in a black crop top, happily joins fans for a selfie; Watch

Celebrities are back in action and are busy completing their pending works. They are now being spotted in different locations of the city. Today was a busy Monday for Ananya Panday. The actress was clicked in Bandra. Well, she was looking very pretty in casual attire. Her outfit was giving us perfect summer vibes. While coming out of the place, the actress was seen happily joining some of her fans for a selfie session. The actress patiently waited and clicked pictures with them.

Ananya was wearing white colour shorts paired with a black colour crop top. Her hair was open and she opted for very minimalistic makeup. She was coming out of the place wearing a mask when some girls approached her for a selfie. The actress immediately agreed and clicked pictures with them. The little girls were happy and even said thank you to the actress. Ananya also posed for the shutterbugs before heading towards her car. The actress is being praised for her recently released film Gehraiyaan.

Talking about her work, she also has Liger in her kitty. The film will also star South star Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role. He is making his Bollywood debut in this film. The poster is already out. It is directed by Puri Jagannadh and produced by Karan Johar, Charmme Kaur, Apoorva Mehta, Hiroo Yash Johar and Jagannadh under the banners of Dharma Productions and Puri Connects

Take a look at the video here:

Ananya also has Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. A few days ago she had shared a script picture on her Instagram stories giving a hint of shooting to start soon.

Also Read: Ananya Panday begins working on Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi; PIC