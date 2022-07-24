Ananya Panday looks sporty in oversized tee & shorts, gets snapped post Yoga sesh; PHOTOS

Ananya Panday is one of the most loved actresses of her generation. With the choices in her films, the actress has time and again proved that she is here to stay. The actress was last seen in Gehraiyaan alongside Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Well, now she is all geared up for the release of her upcoming movie Kho Gaye Hum Kahan alongside Siddhant again and Adarsh Gourav. Talking about her personal life she never fails to miss her Yoga class and is a firm believer in practising Yoga. She often gets spotted outside hr Yoga class and today too was one such day when she was papped outside her Yoga studio.

In the pictures, we can see Ananya Panday wearing a maroon-coloured jersey that she paired over black gym shorts. She tied her hair in a bun and completed her look with white flip-flop footwear. She held her bag on one side of the shoulder. She waved at the paps and posed for them. She even smiled at the paps and looked cute without makeup.

Check out Ananya Panday’s pictures:

Recently, Ananya Panday grabbed all the limelight as the trailer of her upcoming movie Liger was released. The film also stars Vijay Deverakonda and fans are super excited to see the film. To note, Liger will mark Vijay and Ananya’s first movie together and their chemistry has already been making the headlines. Ranveer Singh released the Hindi trailer of the film in Mumbai and grabbed all the limelight at the trailer launch event.

