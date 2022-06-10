Ananya Panday looks striking as she flaunts her new haircut in latest VIDEO

Ananya Panday is one of the most popular actors among the newbies in Bollywood. Although only a few films old, Chunky Panday and Bhavana Pandey's daughter Ananya has made her space in the big and glamourous world of B'Town. Since her debut in the 2019 film Student of The Year 2, Ananya has been in the limelight. Apart from her performances in films, Ananya also keeps them entertained on social media. The actress is quite active on her Instagram space and often treats her fans and followers to glimpses of her life. Keeping up with this trajectory, a few hours back, Ananya yet again took to the platform and shared a glimpse of her new haircut.

A few hours back, Ananya took to the story feature on Instagram and shared a new boomerang. In the video, the young actress can be seen flaunting her new haircut as she moved her head side to side. She looked really pretty with her shoulder-length hair. Ananya wore a yellow tank top She did not have much make up on. Sharing the video, she captioned the post, "Post hair cut boomerang is a must". And we agree!

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya was last seen in the Shakun Batra film Gehraiyaan. She shared screen space with Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa. She now has a couple of interesting projects in the pipeline including Liger and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. Puri Jagannadh's Liger is a pan-India film starring Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya. She also has Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant and Adarsh Gourav. It's written by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, and Arjun Varain Singh. Singh is also directing the film.

