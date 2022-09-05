Ananya Panday looks stunning in brown bodycon dress as she enjoys her vacay in London; See PHOTO

Ananya Panday is one of the leading actresses of this generation and ever since she marked her debut in Bollywood, the star kid has been in the spotlight. She made her Bollywood debut in 2019 with the film Student Of The Year 2 alongside Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria and has not stopped ever since. Apart from her bubbly attitude and charming screen presence, it is Ananya's killer fashion sense that makes her fans favourite. She likes to keep quite an active presence on her social media space, where she often treats her fans and followers to glimpses of her personal and professional lives every now and then.

Speaking of which, Ananya is currently enjoying her holiday in London, United Kingdom, and shared a sneak peek of her vacation with her fans on her Instagram handle. Just a while ago, she shared a selfie on her Instagram story as she looked stunning as ever, Ananya is seen wearing a brown bodycon dress and she posed for the camera. It also came with sleeveless sleeves and she added a pair of black sunglasses, dainty gold earrings, and a sling bag to complete her look.

Check out Ananya Panday's PIC:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya was last seen in Liger with South sensation Vijay Deverakonda, Ramya Krishnan, Vishu Reddy, Ali, Makarand Deshpande, Ronit Roy, and Getup Srinu. Next, she will star in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav in pivotal roles. Directed by Arjun Varain Singh, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan also stars Kalki Koechlin in the movie. The film is written by Zoya Akhtar, Arjun Varain Singh, and Reema Kagti. It is also being produced by Reema Kagti, Zoya Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani, and Farhan Akhtar.

Apart from this, Ananya will star in Dream Girl 2 with Ayushmann Khurrana. This marks the duo's first on-screen collaboration.

