Ananya Panday looks undeniably pretty in this rare BTS PHOTO from the sets of Pati, Patni Aur Woh

Ananya Panday has been hogging the limelight of late for all the right reasons. The stunning beauty made her debut in Bollywood with the movie Student of the Year 2 co-starring Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria last year and became an overnight star. This was followed by her second movie Pati, Patni Aur Woh which also features Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles. It is through this movie that Ananya garnered further appreciation and proved herself eligible to be a part of Bollywood.

While speaking of this, we have come across a BTS picture of the actress from the sets of Pati, Patni Aur Woh in which she is probably posing with two crew members. Ananya looks amazing in a blue high-neck dress teamed up with a green-colored denim jacket as she poses for the picture along with others. Her highlighted makeup look further adds to her glow as she flaunts her curly hair while posing for the camera.

Check out the BTS picture below:

On the work front, Ananya will be next seen in the movie Khaali Peeli in which she has been roped in opposite Ishaan Khatter. Most of the scenes for the action thriller have been shot in the beautiful locale of Wai, Maharashtra. The action thriller has been directed by Maqbool Khan and is co-produced by Ali Abbas Zafar. Apart from that, Ananya will be seen in another upcoming movie co-starring and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the lead roles.

Credits :Instagram

