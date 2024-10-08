Ananya Panday loves Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s balcony wedding; wants something ‘similar’ for herself: ‘When I was growing up…’

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot in an intimate yet beautiful ceremony at their balcony in 2022. Ananya Panday recently revealed that theirs is her ‘dreamy’ Bollywood wedding. The actress also shared that when she was growing up, she wished for a really big wedding for herself, but now she wants something ‘similar’ to Alia and Ranbir’s ceremony.

In a recent interview with Galatta India, Ananya Panday was asked about her ‘dreamy’ Bollywood wedding. In response, the Call Me Bae star expressed her love for Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s balcony wedding. She said, “I love Alia and Ranbir’s because they got married at home.” Ananya shared, “I feel like sometimes people focus on ‘yeh location, woh location,’” but Alia and Ranbir selected the one most special to them.

The actress recalled the caption of Alia and RK’s wedding post on Instagram, in which it was mentioned that they spend a lot of time on their balcony. Ananya stated that she really liked how it was meaningful to them.

Coming to her own wedding, Ananya said that she wanted something similar and ‘very small.’ She explained, “When I was growing up, I was like, ‘Mujhe bahut badi shaadi karni hai, 7 function karne hai,’ but now I just want my close people around me doing something that means something to me and my partner.” Ananya also disclosed that she wished to dance a lot and have fun at her own wedding.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor penned a heartfelt note in their official wedding announcement on April 14, 2022. Their message read, “Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home... in our favorite spot—the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship—we got married.”

It continued, “With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together... memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia.”

Meanwhile, talking about Ananya’s work front, she was recently seen in the movie CTRL.

