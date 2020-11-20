  1. Home
Ananya Panday makes a cute appearance in her recent selfie and we are mesmerised by her pananche; See pic

Ananya Panday, who was last seen in Khaali Peeli, has treated her fans with a beautiful pic of her on Instagram.
Ananya Panday makes a cute appearance in her recent selfie and we are mesmerised by her pananche; See pic
Ananya Panday might be just three movies old, but the young starlet has certainly proved her worth. The actress has not just won appreciation for her stunning looks and incredible acting prowess, she also has her fashion game on point and never fails to impress the fashion police. Besides, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actress has also been a true blue social media queen who often treats her fan with her stunning pictures and today was no different wherein she shared yet another pic

It was a boomerang selfie which Ananya had shared in her Instagram story. In the pic, the Student of the Year 2 actress looked lovely in her printed blue coloured crop top. She completed her look with denim shorts and kept her hair locks open. Besides, the diva had stuck her sunglasses in her hair and was also carrying a sling bag. Her make up game was also on point and she did make everyone go weak on their knees. Looks like, Ananya has made this super cute video just before leaving.

Take a look at Ananya Panday’s recent pic:                  

Talking about the work front, Ananya is currently working on Shakun Batra’s yet to be titled movie wherein she will be sharing the screen space with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Besides, the Khaali Peeli actress has also been roped in for Puri Jagganadh’s upcoming pan India project which will also feature Vijay Deverakonda and Charmme Kaur in lead. In fact, the actress is also learning Telugu language for the movie.

Credits :Ananya Panday's Instagram

