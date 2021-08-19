Ananya Panday makes major waves in our hearts with her latest beachy look, leaves Suhana Khan lovestruck

Actor Ananya Panday is just 3 films old but she enjoys a massive social media following on Instagram. Time and again, we see the star sending social media abuzz, be it for chronicling special moments of her life or raising temperature with alluring photos. On Thursday evening, once again the Khaali Peeli star left her Instagram family mesmerised with her latest beachy look. Not only fans, but even ’s daughter was left lovestruck by the post.

In the picture, fans can see Ananya donning a nude bralette which is topped with a stylish white top featuring cut-out detailings. The actor kept her look simple yet elegant by opting for chunky brown earrings. Highlighted cheek with shiny lips rounded off the makeup of the actor. Meanwhile, messy hair left open to caress her cheeks added enough oomph to her latest beachy look. While sharing the post, Ananya captioned the photo as “éclat”.

Take a look at it here:

As soon as the picture surfaced on the photo-sharing application, mother Bhavana Panday and BFF Suhana Khan were all hearts for Ananya’s latest photo. Meanwhile, even fans flooded the comment section of the post with umpteen fire emoticons. A user said, “hotness overloaded'', another also asked “why so gorgeous?”. Check out the reactions here:

Talking about Ananya Panday’s professional front, the actor last featured alongside Ishaan Khatter in the masala flick, Khaali Peeli. She is now gearing up for the release of her Pan-India film, Liger opposite Vijay Deverakonda. Helmed by Puri Jagannadh, the upcoming film is touted to be a romantic sports action movie that will simultaneously release in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and more. As for Suhana, the star kid is currently completing her high studies. Pinkvilla has also recently learnt that filmmaker Zoya Akhtar will launch Suhana soon.

