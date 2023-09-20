Ananya Panday makes wish as she bids adieu to Lord Ganesha; Suhana Khan, Navya Nanda turn 'visarjan partners'

B-town is currently busy taking care of Lord Ganesha whom they welcomed home on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi on September 19. Be it Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Manish Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor, Sonu Sood, Ananya Panday, or Anushka Sharma, several celebrities were seen sharing pictures of bringing Bappa home. But sadly, it’s time for the elephant God to leave. Taking to Instagram, Ananaya gave a glimpse of the visarjan ceremony that took part at her home in Mumbai.

Suhana Khan and Navya Naveli Nanda join Ananya Panday for Ganpati visarjan

A day ago, the Dream Girl 2 actress shared a picture of her standing in front of the idol of Lord Ganesha whom she brought home with much pomp and excitement. Ananya Panday also posted a family picture with her parents, actor Chunky Panday, and costume designer Bhavna Panday in attendance.

A while ago, the Khaali Peeli actress gave us a peek into the eco-friendly visarjan ceremony that took place at her residence. Ananya shared a picture with her BFFs Suhana Khan and Navya Naveli Nanda. The girls were seen wearing traditional attires and had colors on their faces, depicting the fun they had during the idol-immersing ceremony. Sharing the picture, the actress penned, “Visarjan partners.” In another image, the actress was seen sharing her wish to the lord on his ears, as in tradition while wishing to see him soon the next year.

Ananya Panday’s work front

Actress Ananya Panday made her Bollywood acting debut in the year 2019 with the teen film Student of the Year 2 which was followed by Mudassar Aziz’s romantic comedy film Pati Patni Aur Woh. In her brief acting career, she worked in a couple of films but was part of hits like Gehraiyaan and the recently released movie Dream Girl 2 also starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Asrani, Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh and Seema Pahwa. Next up for the 24-year-old actress is director Arjun Varain Singh’s debut drama film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan followed by Control and Shankara in 2024.

