Ananya Panday making & serving hot chocolate for her ‘love’ Shanaya Kapoor is every BFF ever: Check it out

Ananya Panday shares a very close bond with her childhood friend, Shanaya Kapoor. Recently, the Pati Patni Aur Woh star shared a photo of pampering Shanaya with her love. Check it out.

Among the various iconic friendships among Bollywood actors, if there is one young duo in the industry that has managed to sustain their bond since childhood, it is Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor. The third link in this friendship is and the trio are the best of friends. Often Ananya shares photos of Shanaya on Instagram and even their adorable throwback photos leave her fans completely in awe. Recently, before heading for an event, Ananya spent time with Shanaya and even cooked something for her BFF.

In a photo shared by Ananya on her Instagram story, we get to see how the Pati Patni Aur Woh star pampers her BFF Shanaya. In the photo, we can see Ananya holding a mug of hot chocolate with a marshmallow for her Shanaya. The sweetest thing about the photo was that Ananya turned chef to make hot chocolate for her BFF as it is Shanaya’s favourite thing. Shanaya shared a photo of Ananya pampering her with hot chocolate before an event and later, Ananya reshared the same with a sweet caption.

Ananya wrote, “made with love for my love @shanayakapoor02.” Shanaya had shared Ananya’s photo and had captioned it as, “marshmallow & hot chocolate.” Well, we are surely loving how Ananya takes care of her best friend and fans too can’t get over their cute banter.

Meanwhile, recently when Shanaya made her debut at Le Bal Paris, Ananya rooted for her BFF by sharing photos of her from the event and even commented on all her videos shared by her parents Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor. Meanwhile, Shanaya assisted on Janhvi Kapoor’s film, Gunjan Saxena-The Kargil Girl and made her debut in that way in Bollywood. Ananya, on the other hand, will be seen next in Khaali Peeli with Ishaan Khatter. Directed by Maqbool Khan, Khaali Peeli will release on June 12, 2020. Ananya also bagged Shakun Batra’s next with and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

