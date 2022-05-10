Ananya Panday marks 3 years of her debut film Student Of The Year 2: Living my dream every single day

Ananya Panday is one of the most promising actresses in the entertainment industry. Although only a few movies old in showbiz, Ananya has found her space in B’Town and her journey as an actress has been impeccable. The actress made her debut in Bollywood with Karan Johar's Student Of The Year 2, in which she essayed the role of Shreya Randhawa. The film also featured Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria in pivotal roles, it is a sequel to the 2012 film Student of the Year.

Today, Ananya marks three years of her debut film Student of the Year 2. A few hours back, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actress took to her social media stories and uploaded videos that were shared by one of the fan clubs and expressed gratitude. She wrote: "3 years since Student Of The Year 2 released! 3 years of me living my dreams every single day nothing but gratitude."

The Khali Peeli star added: "I have a long way to go.. but I'm grateful for all the love you guys give me. I promise to work very very hard and make you proud. And for every single person who has been by my side this journey- I love you!!!!"

Check out Ananya Panday's Instagram stories:

Meanwhile, on the work front, the Gehraiyaan actress will be seen next in Liger with Vijay Deverakonda. Directed by Puri Jagannadh and is scheduled to be released theatrically on 25 August 2022. Next, she also has Zoya Akhtar's Kho Gaye Hum Kahan alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Gourav Adarsh. The film is scheduled for release in 2023.

