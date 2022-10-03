Ananya Panday meets her 'sweet and spiritual friend' Varun Dhawan; Fans want them in a film together

Ananya Panday and Varun Dhawan are two notable and successful Bollywood stars currently. The actress began her acting career in 2019 with roles in Student of the Year 2, which was a sequel to the 2012 film Student of the Year. This also marked Varun's debut in the industry alongside Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra in key roles. Just a while back, the Gehraiyaan actress, who is an active social media user, shared new pictures with Varun on her social media handle.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ananya captioned the post: "my sweet and spiritual friend @varundvn eating ice cream #Student1Student2 @karanjohar." In the photo, the Badlapur actor is seen enjoying ice cream as he smiled at the camera. He looked dashing as always as he wore a striped T-shirt, Ananya, on the other hand, wore a brown bodycon dress. Ananya's post garnered over a lakh likes in less than an hour since it was uploaded. Many of her fans flooded her comments section and asked them to star in a film together. A user wrote: "So amazing pictures." Another user commented: "My favourites stars @ananyapanday @varundvn." While a third user said: "OMG! Y'all look so good please work in a movie."