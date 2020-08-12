  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Ananya Panday misses ‘dinner dates’ with birthday girl Sara Ali Khan as she wishes her and sends a big hug

Ananya Panday took to social media to wish Sara Ali Khan on the occasion of her birthday. The gorgeous Khaali Peeli star shared throwback photos with Sara and remembered the good old days with her.
22650 reads Mumbai
Ananya Panday misses ‘dinner dates’ with birthday girl Sara Ali Khan as she wishes her and sends a big hugAnanya Panday misses ‘dinner dates’ with birthday girl Sara Ali Khan as she wishes her and sends a big hug

Actress Sara Ali Khan turned a year older today and the actress is making the most of her birthday with her family while enjoying a short break before returning to work. Wishes too have been pouring in for the gorgeous Simmba star on social media from fans and close friends. Last evening, Sara even dropped glimpses of her birthday celebration with Ibrahim Ali Khan on her social media handle. Now, Sara’s close friend and actress Ananya Panday also wished her in the most adorable way.

Taking to Instagram, Ananya Panday dropped several throwback photos in a collage and wished Sara on her special day. With this, Ananya also penned a sweet wish for Sara and mentioned that she misses her dinner dates with the Simmba star. In one of the photos, Sara and Ananya can be seen slaying in stunning attire as they posed with each other. In one of the pictures, the duo is seen sporting an enthnic look. Each photo in the collage was a memory that Ananya and Sara shared. 

Ananya wrote, “Biggest birthday hug @saraalikhan95 missing our dinner dates.” The adorable photo left fans in awe of the camaraderie between the gorgeous young stars of Bollywood. 

Take a look at Ananya Panday’s wish for Sara Ali Khan:

Meanwhile, Sara recently shared two photos of her mom Amrita Singh on her social media handle and left netizens in awe. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Anushka Sharma and other Bollywood stars have wished Sara on her birthday. On the work front, Sara will be seen in Atrangi Re in a double role with Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. The film is slated to release on February 12, 2021. 

Also Read|Happy Birthday Sara Ali Khan: Soha Ali Khan wishes ‘Sara bia’ with a throwback pic: May you continue to shine

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: All you need to know about the Supreme Court’s latest verdict
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: Ambulance attendant’s claims to KK Singh’s texts to Rhea
Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary REVEAL their diet post COVID 19 outbreak | LunchTime Diaries
Jacqueline Fernandez’s skincare secrets to get a glowing skin like hers
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Late actor’s conflict with sister to Rhea Chakraborty facing the ED again
Kangana Ranaut on Bollywood’s hypocrisy, being her own hero, shattering labels like ‘gold digger’
Sushant Singh Rajput, Mahesh Bhatt, Bandra DCP: Here’s who Rhea Chakraborty called and how many times
Sushant Singh Rajput’s former aide: Rhea Chakraborty removed us; gave him medicines after we left
Sushant Singh Rajput’s family friend on Rhea, Siddharth Pithani, Sandeep Ssingh and missing diary pages
Sushant Singh Rajput case: ED to call Rhea Chakraborty again?
Indian Matchmaking fame Aparna Shewakramani on why she took the show, working with Sima Taparia and more
Anonymous 57 minutes ago

These two nepo chicks r so ugly looking.

Anonymous 57 minutes ago

i dare ya

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement