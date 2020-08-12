Ananya Panday misses ‘dinner dates’ with birthday girl Sara Ali Khan as she wishes her and sends a big hug

Ananya Panday took to social media to wish Sara Ali Khan on the occasion of her birthday. The gorgeous Khaali Peeli star shared throwback photos with Sara and remembered the good old days with her.

Actress Sara Ali Khan turned a year older today and the actress is making the most of her birthday with her family while enjoying a short break before returning to work. Wishes too have been pouring in for the gorgeous Simmba star on social media from fans and close friends. Last evening, Sara even dropped glimpses of her birthday celebration with on her social media handle. Now, Sara’s close friend and actress Ananya Panday also wished her in the most adorable way.

Taking to Instagram, Ananya Panday dropped several throwback photos in a collage and wished Sara on her special day. With this, Ananya also penned a sweet wish for Sara and mentioned that she misses her dinner dates with the Simmba star. In one of the photos, Sara and Ananya can be seen slaying in stunning attire as they posed with each other. In one of the pictures, the duo is seen sporting an enthnic look. Each photo in the collage was a memory that Ananya and Sara shared.

Ananya wrote, “Biggest birthday hug @saraalikhan95 missing our dinner dates.” The adorable photo left fans in awe of the camaraderie between the gorgeous young stars of Bollywood.

Take a look at Ananya Panday’s wish for Sara Ali Khan:

Meanwhile, Sara recently shared two photos of her mom Amrita Singh on her social media handle and left netizens in awe. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Soha Ali Khan, and other Bollywood stars have wished Sara on her birthday. On the work front, Sara will be seen in Atrangi Re in a double role with Dhanush and . The film is slated to release on February 12, 2021.

