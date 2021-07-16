Ananya Panday ‘misses’ grandmother Snehalata Panday, shares a heartfelt note for her dadi

Actor Ananya Panday’s grandmother Snehalata passed away on Saturday. Ananya, who shared a close bond with her grandmother, recently took to her Instagram handle to share a heartfelt tribute for her 'dadi'.

In an unfortunate turn of events, actor Ananya Panday lost her grandmother on Saturday, July 10. Recently, the Student Of The Year 2 star took to her Instagram space to re-share father Chunky Panday’s emotional tribute in remembrance of his mother. Ananya Panday, who shared a special rapport with her grandmother, posted a sweet note alongside her father’s tribute. It appears that the actor immensely misses her ‘dadi’ and she expressed her emotions by writing ‘Miss U dadi’ on her Instagram story.

In the post shared by Chunky Panday, the Housefull actor articulated, “M stands for Mother, you can never get Another. Dr Snehalata Panday my Mother, always told me this when I was a naughty Kid. I Realize it now. Will Miss You MOM”. The sweet tribute included a slew of stunning throwback pictures of Snehalata Panday alongside her family. In one photo, baby Ananya and her sister can be seen having a gala time with her dadi.

Take a look:



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chunky Panday (@chunkypanday) Previously, Ananya Panday also shared a lengthy note on Instagram to express her love for her grandmother. She said, “rest in power, my angel when she was born the doctors said she wouldn’t live beyond a few years because of a defected heart valve, but my Dadi lived and how. She worked every day up until the age of 85, going to work at 7 am in her block heels and red streaked hair.”

“She inspired me every single day to do what I love and I’m so grateful to have grown up basking in her energy and light. She had the softest hands to hold, gave the best leg massages, she was a self proclaimed (and very politically incorrect) palm reader and never ever failed to make me laugh. The life of our family. You’re too loved to ever be forgotten Dadi - I love you so much”, Ananya continued.

ALSO READ| Kriti Sanon to Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday: When celebs picked BRIGHT neon outfits for their desi looks

Share your comment ×