Ananya Panday misses her time with girl gang; Shanaya Kapoor calls her ‘copy cat’

Ananya Panday is one of the Gen Z actresses who is quite active on social media. The actress is not just known for her acting prowess and impressive line of work, but her social media activities also grab attention. The Pati, Patni Aur Woh actress is known to be quite active on Instagram and often shares beautiful pics of herself and her girl gang which are treat to fans. However, this time Ananya’s recent post for her girl gang is making headlines as Shanaya Kapoor posted a quirky comment on it.

This happened after Ananya shared a pic of herself dressed in a brown turtle neck t-shirt which was paired with denims and a matching jacket. She had completed her look with long boots. It was followed by some beautiful pics with her girls as she wrote about missing them. Ananya captioned the post as, “happpy dayzzzz. missing my girls and random balloons (also clearly every time someone takes a photo of me I do)”. Soon, Shanaya took to the comment section and wrote, “Copy Cat”.

Take a look at Ananya Panday’s post:

As of now, Ananya is working on Zoya Akhtar’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. The movie had hit the floors early this month. Besides, she will also be seen in Puri Jagannadh’s pan-India film Liger opposite Vijay Deverakonda. The movie will hit the screens on August 25 this year. On the other hand, Shanaya Kapoor is set to make her big Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s production Bedhadak with Lakshya and Gurfateh Pirzada.

