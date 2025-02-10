Ananya Panday misses ‘koala baby’ nephew; video of River falling asleep on her lap is too cute to handle

Ananya Panday’s cousin, Alanna Panday, welcomed her first child, River, with her husband Ivor McCray in 2024. Ananya often takes to social media to share cute glimpses with her nephew. She recently dropped a special post in which she admitted to missing her ‘koala baby.’ The video of River falling asleep on her lap was too cute to handle.

Today, February 10, 2025, Ananya Panday took to Instagram and shared a few pictures and a video with River. The first slide was a cute selfie in which Ananya was seen holding her nephew close. In another picture, the baby was sound asleep in her arms. The actress was in a black t-shirt and joggers, while River looked adorable in a blue outfit.

The third slide was a clip in which River sat on his maasi’s lap. While she was talking and laughing with someone, the little munchkin closed his eyes and fell asleep. There were some more adorable shots of the baby wrapped in Ananya’s arms.

In the caption, Ananya wrote, “Missing my little koala baby nephew River,” accompanied by a crying and a red heart emoji.

Ananya Panday’s post with nephew River:

In the comments section, River’s mom, Alanna Panday, wrote, “The video of him falling asleep on your lap (face holding back tears and laughing emoji).” Ananya’s mother, Bhavana Pandey, called the post “tooooo cute.”

Ananya’s rumored beau Walker Blanco and Bollywood celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Khushi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, and more left a like on the post.

Netizens also couldn’t stop gushing over Ananya and River. A user wrote, “I think he's comfortable in your arms, because he's calm and easy to fall asleep,” and another exclaimed, “Two cute babies in one frame.” One comment read, “The cutest thing I saw today,” and another fan stated, “Can't take off my eyes off them.” Many others conveyed their love with red hearts and heart-eye emojis.

On the work front, Ananya Panday is gearing up for the film reportedly titled Kesari Chapter 2. She also has Chand Mera Dil and Call Me Bae Season 2 in her lineup.