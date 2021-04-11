Ananya Panday misses Suhana Khan & Shanaya Kapoor while watching IPL donned in a KKR jersey

Ananya Panday took to her Instagram handle to share her excitement while watching IPL wearing a KKR jersey. Take a look.

Indian Premier League’s third match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders is taking place at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai today. The match is certainly creating hype among SRH and KKR fans as they enjoy their sporty spirit on social media. Ananya Panday, who shares almost everything about her life on Instagram, took to the photo and video sharing platform to show how thrilled she is about the match. The actress also tagged her friends and fellow star kids and Shanaya Kapoor.

In the selfie posted on her Insta story, Ananya could be seen sporting a Kolkata Knight Riders jersey. The actress wore minimal makeup and also had her fingers crossed while she rooted for her favourite team. The star also wrote the theme of the cricket team, ‘Korbo, Lorbo, Jeetbo Re’ which translates to ‘We will perform, fight and win!’ The actress also expressed that while watching the exciting IPL match, she missed her friends Suhana and Shanaya. The star’s sweet message went like, “Misssing u guys!! @shanayakapoor02 @suhanakhan2.”

Take a look at Ananya Panday’s Instagram photo:

Ananya entered the limelight by bagging the lead role in Student of the Year 2 and since then she has won several hearts for her stellar acting performance. The actress is currently working on Shakun Batra's untitled film which stars and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She is also prepping for the release of the sports action film Liger, in which she’ll be seen next to South star Vijay Deverakonda.

